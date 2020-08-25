CARTHAGE, Mo. — An autopsy conducted on a body discovered in a backyard in Carthage has determined the remains to be those of a male child "approximately 20 weeks in utero and prematurely delivered," according to Carthage police.
A neighbor discovered the partially buried remains Saturday in the yard of a residence and notified police.
An autopsy conducted Monday at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas, could not determine either the cause or manner of the infant's death. How long the infant's body had been buried in the yard also remains unknown at this time, according to Chad Dininger, police public information officer.
"It hadn't been there that long," Dininger said Tuesday.
He said the body was in an early stage of decomposition.
Police Chief Greg Dagnan said there has been a lot of speculation about how the child's body came to be buried there and why, but the matter remains under investigation without any definitive conclusions having been reached yet.
Asked if the autopsy was able to determine if the infant had been miscarried, stillborn or prematurely born before dying, Dininger said the best way to put the preliminary findings at this time is to say that the medical examiner believes the child was "prematurely delivered."
