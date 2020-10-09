PARSONS, Kan. — DNA testing has identified skeletal remains found Aug. 10 in western Crawford County those of a missing 19-year-old man whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced in a news release Friday that the remains found along 80th Street north of Kansas Highway 126 have been identified as those of Joseph Ruttgen, whom a family member had reported missing July 1 to the Erie (Kansas) Police Department.
Ruttgen was last seen in Parsons, according to the KBI. Forensic anthropologist Alexandra Klales assisted KBI forensic science experts in making a positive identification of the remains.
The KBI news release said the death is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information about the circumstances of the murder is being asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060.
Tips also may be submitted online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
