A 64-year-old man from Republic died in a single-vehicle crash at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Randy L. Dale was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dale was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 1 p.m. Thursday on Heron Road, 3 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Frank A. Lewis, 19, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries.
He was riding a northbound motorcycle that overturned when he lost control of the bike, the patrol said.
• A Pierce City man was injured in a single-car wreck at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Walleye Road, 5 miles southwest of Wentworth in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Shawn W. McCamish, 48, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Goodman resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on Elder Road, 4 miles southeast of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Melia M. Robertson, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, about 2 miles east of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Raheem K. Muhammad, 61, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
Muhammad was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
