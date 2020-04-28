A Republic woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 174, about 2 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Macy D. Carter, 19, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Kaylin Nash, 17, of Battlefield, that ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.