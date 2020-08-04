A defendant identified in court records as a reputed member of the Joplin Honkies gang received suspended sentences when he pleaded guilty this week to drug and resisting arrest charges in a plea deal dismissing other felony counts that he was facing.
Joseph M. Flynn, 41, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of methamphetamine and entered an Alford plea to a count of resisting arrest in a plea agreement dismissing counts of receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Flynn seven years on the drug count and four years for resisting arrest, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The drug conviction pertains to an arrest on July 9, 2015, after a traffic stop in Joplin in which Flynn was found with a small bag of methamphetamine. Police also allegedly found a chain saw in the bed of the truck that had been reported stolen in Marshfield.
The resisting arrest conviction stems from an incident a week later in 2015 when the same officer who arrested him on the drug and stolen property charges spotted him driving a U-Haul truck on First Street in Joplin and knew that he was wanted in connection with a domestic assault. The officer tried to stop him, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The officer eventually terminated the pursuit due to the speed at which the defendant was fleeing, but Flynn was later taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.