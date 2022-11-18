A federal grand jury has indicted a reputed Joplin Honkies gang member on a firearm charge in connection with a recent high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle he was riding.
Douglas E. Alexius, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in an indictment handed up this week in U.S. District Court in Springfield.
Alexius, most recently of Galena, Kansas, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle Oct. 9 on U.S. Highway 166 in Cherokee County, Kansas, when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop him for running a stop sign.
He purportedly fled on the motorcycle into Newton County in Missouri, where he crashed the bike at Greenwood Drive and Burch Drive.
An arresting officer used a stun gun on Alexius three times, authorities say, when he refused to comply with an order to remain down on the ground and kept reaching into a pocket, where a loaded 9 mm pistol eventually was found.
The indictment accuses Alexius as an armed career criminal, meaning he faces an enhanced sentencing range if convicted of the charge.
A Newton County judge sentenced Alexius in 2016 to 10 years in prison on convictions for receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the grand jury indictment that he has a total of four prior felony convictions for resisting arrest, two for possession of a controlled substance and single convictions for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in relation to a drug offense and unlawful use of a firearm as well as the stolen property count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.