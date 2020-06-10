No arrests have been made in an early Tuesday morning drive-by shooting during which a resident returned fire, according to Joplin police.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the 400 block of South Brownell Avenue.
Capt. Will Davis said officers learned that shots had been fired from a small black SUV that had passed through the neighborhood and that a resident who witnessed the shooting pulled out his own gun and shot back.
Davis said no injuries were reported from the shooting and that no arrests had been made or charges filed by Wednesday afternoon.
