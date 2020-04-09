For the second time in about a month, someone has pinched a butterfly from the Welcome to Joplin sign on the north side of the Ozark Christian College campus.
One of a kaleidoscope of fiberglass butterflies that ornament the sign along North Main Street turned up missing early this week, according to Paul Bloomberg, director of the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
"For some reason, they've stolen the same one each time," Bloomberg said Thursday.
The city was forced to purchase a new one following the first theft a few weeks ago. The butterflies — a little bigger than a basketball — do not come cheap. Bloomberg said he believes they cost about $500.
The Parks and Recreation Department maintains the city's welcome signs for the Convention and Business Bureau. There are butterflies attached to city welcome signs in the restaurant and hotel district on South Range Line Road, at Forest Park and at West Seventh Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
City recreation manager Carla Bond posted a request for public assistance in recovering the purloined butterfly on the parks department's Facebook page on Tuesday in hopes that someone might read the post, develop a conscience and return what they took, Bloomberg said.
Something like that may have happened less than two weeks ago when a larger metal butterfly sculpture that Joplin resident Vallen Nelson had installed at an entrance to Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City as a memorial to his deceased daughter was stolen and then subsequently found by mushroom hunters in woods nearby. Nelson believes publicity about the theft led to feelings of guilt and return of the sculpture.
Bloomberg is hoping something similar will happen this time in Joplin. Bond's post drew 517 shares and 31 comments and reached almost 24,000 people, he said. The butterflies have become a popular symbol of remembrance and hope in the Joplin area since the 2011 tornado.
"People are passionate about it," Bloomberg said.
