RIVERTON, Mo. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies arrested a Riverton area man Sunday in the course of serving a search warrant on his home and allegedly seizing undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana in addition to a handgun.
Carl M. Lewis, 28, remained in custody Monday at the Cherokee County Jail on an $8,000 bond, He is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff David Groves said an investigation into suspected criminal activity at the property where Lewis resides, 7392 S.E. 70th Road, and in the Riverton area in general remains ongoing with other arrests possible.
Lewis purportedly was armed with the handgun when taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.