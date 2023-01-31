COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Cherokee County judge sentenced a Riverton woman last week to eight years in prison in connection with a methamphetamine lab seized four years ago at a residence where she lived with her children.
Shayna N. Cowgill-Wittenmyer, 37, received the prison term after pleading guilty to counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute and aggravated child endangerment.
Cherokee County sheriff's deputies found the meth lab in an August 2018 drug raid of the defendant's home. A co-defendant in the case, Adam C. Evans, was sentenced in September to 104 months in prison.
