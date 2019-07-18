Joplin police arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly tried to steal some items from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1600 E. Seventh St. and displayed a knife and threatened store employees in the process.
Capt. Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department said Richard A. Turpin, of Joplin, was apprehended by officers a short distance west of the store following the 1:36 p.m. robbery attempt. Jimenez said Turpin dropped the items he was attempting to steal prior to fleeing the store, but a charge is being sought on him for attempted first-degree robbery.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
