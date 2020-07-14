Joplin police are investigating a reported robbery Friday night at the Tanglewood Apartments on the south side of the city.
Quincy C. Weston, 22, told police that he answered a knock on the door of his apartment about 11 p.m., and a man burst into the room and hit him in the head with a gun. Two other men came into the apartment with him and the intruders stole several pieces of jewelry, some clothing, a pair of shoes, his cellphone and some electronic items.
Capt. Will Davis said the victim recognized at least one of the intruders and police were seeking assault and robbery charges on him while still looking for all three suspects on Monday.
