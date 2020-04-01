A Neosho man arrested on charges that he emerged from a closet in a woman's home in Joplin to rob another male visitor has posted bond and been released.
Michael W. Marchbanks, 33, is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection with the incident early Friday morning at a residence in the 200 block of South Byers Avenue.
Marcus Thomas, 26, of Joplin, told police that he went to the address to see a woman and a man came out of the closet and robbed him of his backpack, iPad and cellphone. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Thomas believed the man was armed with either a knife or a gun, and he told police that the man took his backpack and other items and then went through Thomas' pockets, tossing the coins he found there back to the victim while sarcastically telling him to "keep the change."
Thomas fled the house afterward but directed police back there a short time later. The affidavit states that Marchbanks was still at the residence, hiding in a closet. Thomas identified him as the man who robbed him, and Marchbanks was arrested.
Police did not report any arrest when the Globe asked about the case on Monday. Court records show that by then the suspect had already posted a $7,500 bond and been released from custody.
