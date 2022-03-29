NEOSHO, Mo. — A Rocky Comfort man has been ordered to stand trial on charge that he sexually abused a girl between the ages of 14 and 16.
Frank D. Gutierrez, 53, waived a preliminary hearing March 23 in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Associate Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Thursday.
The charges were brought against Gutierrez after an investigation by the McDonald County Sheriff's Department and state child abuse investigators in September.
In an interview Sept. 27 at the Children's Center in Joplin, the girl disclosed that Gutierrez had been touching her inappropriately and forcing her to engage sex acts with him, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She also disclosed that he had taken sexually explicit photos of her and showed her a pornographic video.
