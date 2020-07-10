A Rocky Comfort man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:05 a.m. Friday on Route D, 5 miles southeast of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael E. Draper, 63, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road down an embankment and hit a tree when he suffered a medical issue, the patrol said.
