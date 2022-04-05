A 50-year-old man from Rocky Comfort was killed when a car struck the bicycle he was riding at 9:25 p.m. Monday along Missouri Highway 76 in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charles T. Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barry County coroner, the state patrol said.
Peterson was riding a bicycle in the road when an eastbound car driven by Marshall D. Martin, 23, of Rocky Comfort, struck his bike, the patrol said. Martin later was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, according to an arrest report on the state patrol's website.
