PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Rocky Comfort man has been sentenced to four years in prison for using a stun gun on his stepson in a domestic violence case.
Tommas J. McGuire, 47, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 in McDonald County Circuit Court to a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of child abuse, third-degree domestic assault and stalking.
McGuire's plea deal called for a four-year sentence, which Judge Kevin Selby assessed in accepting the plea arrangement. The conviction stems from a series of acts committed in July.
The McDonald County sheriff's office initially arrested McGuire on the stalking charge when he showed up July 16 at the home of a woman with whom his wife and children had sought refuge from his abuse, according to court records. The woman told deputies that he had called her seven times and sent 22 text messages demanding access to his family.
His wife purportedly told a deputy two days later that he had hit her with his fists and various objects several times in past, including on July 14, and that he had been abusing his stepson. Interviews of the stepson and the couple's other two children led to disclosures of additional physical abuse.
His wife told investigators that he threatened to kill them all by burning their house down with them in it or booby-trapping it with bombs to prevent them from leaving him. She said he also had brandished a pistol in front of her and the children about six months previously, threatening to commit suicide and demanding that she shoot him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The wife said that at one point on that occasion he had gone into a bathroom and fired the gun into the wall or ceiling.
The McDonald County prosecutor's office filed seven new counts of felony child abuse and a single count of child endangerment on McGuire this month in connection with an incident June 21, 2021. Those charges remain pending.
