A Joplin woman was being held Wednesday on a charge that she threw a knife at her roommate and cut him during an argument over a sales receipt.
Ann M. Tennis, 52, was arrested following a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning at 411 N. Jackson Ave. during which James C. Williamson, 54, sustained a cut on his back. Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Williamson declined medical attention.
Jimenez said officers determined that Tennis had thrown some knives at Williamson and one of the knives struck him in the back. She was charged with a felony count of third-degree domestic assault and remained in custody Wednesday with her bond set at $2,500.
