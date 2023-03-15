MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 24-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a Lawrence County drug case and was granted a suspended sentence and placed on probation.
Baylen J. Ash, of rural Aurora, pleaded guilty in Lawrence County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing two related counts and was sentenced by Judge David Cole to a five-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised release.
Ash originally faced a more serious offense of second-degree trafficking in drugs as well as felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance.
The charges stemmed from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department's serving of search warrants Jan. 22, 2021, at a property near Aurora where Ash resided with 67-year-old Freddie Jensen Sr.
Deputies seized a total of 248.7 grams of marijuana and 187.5 grams of methamphetamine discovered in trailers on the property, according to court records. Jensen pleaded guilty previously to charges in the case and also was granted suspended sentences.
