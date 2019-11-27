NEOSHO, Mo. — A defendant accused of shooting at a resident who interrupted a burglary he was committing at the man’s home near Neosho has been ordered to stand trial on five felony counts.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Jason A. Duncan, 34, to stand trial on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary. The judge set Duncan’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Jan. 6.
The defendant allegedly shot at Richard Rawlins on Sept. 3 when Rawlins arrived at his home on Route HH southeast of Neosho to find a strange car behind his house and that sideswiped his truck hurriedly leaving the scene. Rawlins chased the car and struck it with his truck, prompting the driver to get out.
The suspect then got back in his car and tried to drive off a second time, but Rawlins followed him again and slammed into the rear of the car when the suspect stopped in the middle of the road. Rawlins told investigators that the driver subsequently began shooting at him with a handgun and one of the bullets struck the driver’s side rearview mirror of his truck.
Rawlins still followed the suspect when he tried to drive away a third time, but the man crashed his car on Norway Road and then ran off.
The vehicle’s registration purportedly checked back to Duncan, whom Rawlins identified as the burglar he had chased and who shot at him. A probable-cause affidavit states that deputies found a couple of dollar bills, a bag of coins, a pair of pants and a small amount of cash and a backpack believed to have been taken from the victim’s residence inside the car the fleeing suspect abandoned.
