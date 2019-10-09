A rural Carl Junction man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced count in a felony domestic assault case and received a suspended sentence and probation.
Joseph A. Fauvergue, 29, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a second count he was facing of damaging jail property. He had been facing a felony count of second-degree domestic assault.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea agreement and assessed Fauvergue 90 days in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. As a condition of his probation, Fauvergue is required to complete the alcohol abuse recovery program he entered prior to resolution of his case.
The conviction stems from a domestic disturbance Nov. 14 when Fauvergue went to the home of his ex-wife on Arrowhead Drive in Carl Junction in an intoxicated state and grabbed her by her neck in an attempt to choke her and subsequently grabbed her hand and bent it backward at the wrist before she was able to get away from him.
Following his arrest that night, he allegedly punched and cracked the glass in a cell door at the Carl Junction City Jail, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.