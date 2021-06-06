A rural Carl Junction man has been ordered to stand trial trial on a charge that he sexually abused a 19-year-old man.
James D. Moran, 78, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge filed as a Class B felony count of first-degree sexual abuse, or in the alternative, a Class E felony count of incest.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that the defendant forced the victim to touch touch him inappropriately on June 21,2020, at the defendant's residence and kept trying to do it again while coaxing him to engage in sexual acts.
Associate Judge Joe Henlsey set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 12.
