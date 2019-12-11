A rural Carthage man has taken a plea offer on a felony domestic assault charge requiring him to enter the local treatment court program in Jasper County.
Jack C. Petty, 33, changed his plea to guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement on a count of second-degree domestic assault. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea and deferred sentencing, assigning the defendant to the court program. If Petty completes the treatment program, he can receive a suspended imposition of sentence.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Petty grabbed his sister by the throat and choked her during an argument on June 15, 2018, at a residence on Hackberry Lane near Carthage. Their grandmother told deputies that she had to hit her grandson on the arm several times to get him to stop choking his sister, according to the affidavit.
