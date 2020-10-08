A judge sentenced a rural Carthage man to 10 years in prison this week when he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a young girl.
Judge David Mouton assessed Jerad C. Adams the prison term at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court after the 36-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to the amended count and waived a sentencing assessment as part of a plea agreement.
Adams had been facing two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy in the case. The plea offer he accepted reduced the charges to a single, less serious count of attempted sexual exploitation, limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than 10 years.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the original charges states that a girl under 14 years old told investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services during an interview in June 2018 at the Children's Center in Joplin that Adams shaved her and then used his cellphone to record her nude, according to the affidavit.
