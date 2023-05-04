A 50-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse.
David N. Daughenbaugh Jr., of rural Carthage, was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley, who set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for June 12.
Daughenbaugh is accused of punching his nephew in the stomach while babysitting him Nov. 17 at his residence on Country Club Road. The age of the nephew is redacted from court records.
A probable-cause affidavit states that one of Daughenbaugh's children called the Jasper County Sheriff's Department to report the matter and told an investigator that the defendant was mad because the nephew would not take a nap. Another of his children reported that he has struck the nephew on several occasions while the boy was in their home.
The defendant acknowledged to the investigator that he "lost (his) cool" and hit the boy hard enough to cause him to lose his breath, according to the affidavit. But he denied having hit him on any prior occasion.
