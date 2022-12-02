A judge on Thursday ordered a 32-year-old Jasper County man to stand trial on a charge that he beat and choked his girlfriend in a domestic disturbance four months ago.
Alex C. McDowell waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to stand trial on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 19.
McDowell was arrested on the charge Aug. 6 when a sheriff's deputy was called to the hospital in Carthage regarding a domestic assault that had taken place at a residence on County Lane 172.
The victim told the deputy that her boyfriend, McDowell, got mad and pushed her off a bed, causing her to hit her head on the floor, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
She said she left the residence at that time, but when she returned, he was still mad and pushed her off the bed two more times before getting on top of her and punching her in the head six or seven times, according to the affidavit. He then purportedly grabbed her around the neck and choked her to the point she thought she was going to pass out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.