A Jasper County judge sentenced a rural Diamond woman this week to 15 years in prison when she pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in drugs.
Ozrelle J. Hendricks, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a 2019 count of first-degree trafficking in drugs and to a 2020 count of second-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that limited the sentences she might be assessed in each case to 15 years and 10 years. Because she was being prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender, she faced up to a life term on the first-degree trafficking count.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Hendricks 15 years in the 2019 case and 10 years in the 2020 case, with the terms to run concurrently.
Hendricks was nabbed in possession of 65 grams of methamphetamine on May 10, 2019, when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on a room at a Central Avenue address in Carthage.
On June 28 of this year, a Joplin police officer tried to stop a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation, and Hendricks jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle that fled. An officer caught up with Hendricks and took her into custody for resisting arrest. An estimated 35.5 grams of meth were found on her person during booking procedures at the Joplin City Jail, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
