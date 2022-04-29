MOUNT VERNON, Mo.— A 22-year-old Newton County man waived a preliminary hearing this week on five felony counts in connection with a March 20 traffic accident in Freistatt in the aftermath of which a large amount of illicit drugs and firearms purportedly were found in his possession.
Kaleb J. Meyer, of rural Granby, waived the hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on two counts of second-degree trafficking in drugs, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of unlawful use of a weapon.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a driver revving the engine of a vehicle stopped in front of an abandoned building in Freistatt. According to the affidavit, the deputy made contact with the driver, Kaleb Meyer, who had a bloody face and was "crying hysterically."
The document states that the deputy determined that Meyer had been injured in a traffic accident at that location. He purportedly could smell marijuana and Meyer informed him that there was three-fourths of a pound of marijuana in the vehicle as well as a loaded handgun.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up, not only the gun in a compartment of a door and a bag of marijuana weighing slightly more than 300 grams, but also 297 grams of cocaine, 110.5 grams of ecstasy, 66 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and four more firearms, according to the affidavit.
Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set Meyer's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on May 11.
