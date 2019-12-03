NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he assaulted and held a woman at gunpoint and sent nude pictures of her when she was a minor to other people.
Lane G. Graham, 19, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of second-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and promoting child pornography in the second degree. Associate Judge Kevin Selby set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 27.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the court, the woman reported April 11 that she got into an argument with Graham on March 4 during which he pointed a handgun at her chest and would not let her leave a residence. She finally was able to grab her keys and escape the residence when he became distracted sending a text message on his phone, according to the affidavit.
She told an investigator with the Newton County Sheriff's Department that Graham had pictures of her fully naked when she was underage and that he had sent the pictures to others, including her mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.