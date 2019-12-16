RIVERTON, Kan. — A rural Joplin man was taken into custody a few hours after a store in Riverton was robbed at gunpoint and the owner tied up.
Deputies were called at 10 a.m. to Nelson's Old Riverton Store, where the robbery had just taken place.
Sheriff David Groves said 50-year-old Sheldon J. Harrelson, of rural Joplin, was developed a short time later as the suspect. Harrelson was located at a residence on the Missouri side of the state line and taken arrested with the assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
Groves credited Galena and Pittsburg police as also assisting in making an arrest possible within seven hours of the robbery. The sheriff said it was fortunate that no one was injured in the robbery.
Harrelson was being held at the Jasper County Jail pending extradition to Kansas, where he faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat, theft and criminal restraint and endangerment, and a bond set at $200,000.
