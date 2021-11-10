A 37-year-old man was arraigned Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges that he sexually abused a girl under 12 years old.
Robert L. Buggey entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment on two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 and single counts of statutory rape of child under 12 and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.
Buggey was charged Nov. 5 after an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and state child abuse investigators.
The defendant remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail on a cash bond of $100,000 and a surety bond of $100,000.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl disclosed in an interview that Buggey on more than one occasion when her mother went to the store, the defendant perpetrated acts of rape and sodomy on her, and that he showed her pornographic videos on his phone.
