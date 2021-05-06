A rural Joplin man's failure to complete a local treatment court program led to prison sentences being meted out this week on his drug and weapon convictions in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed Gatlin M. Pennington, 27, concurrent terms of seven years for possession of a controlled substance and four years each for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Pennington pleaded guilty to the counts Dec. 14 in a deal requiring him to enter a local treatment court program through which he eventually could have received a suspended imposition of sentences and probation.
He was released to the custody of the New Beginnings program Jan. 22 but got a probation violation complaint filed on him a month later, leading to the prison sentences he received at Monday's sentencing hearing.
The drug and weapon charges pertained to a traffic stop July 20 of last year conducted by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy on West 10th Street in Joplin. Pennington was driving a vehicle that had a license plate that did not match the vehicle. A drug-sniffing dog alerted on the interior, and bags containing methamphetamine and marijuana, a drug pipe, digital scales, a set of brass knuckles and a handgun were found in the vehicle.
The resisting arrest count stemmed from another incident July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.