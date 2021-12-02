PINEVILLE, Mo. — Jurors in McDonald County deliberated for 11 hours Wednesday, into the early morning hours of Thursday, before returning verdicts of guilty for Bryon Hansen on four of the five counts of child sexual abuse that he was facing.
Hansen, 39, of rural Joplin, was found guilty on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation. Jurors could not reach a verdict on the single count of second-degree rape that the defendant was facing.
The counts all involved a woman, now 20, who testified this week during Hansen's trial that his abuse of her over a three- to four-year period culminated in a rape and subsequent miscarriage in 2015. Hansen denied that he ever physically or sexually abused the girl when he took the witness stand in his own defense on Wednesday.
Judge John LePage conducted the trial in Pineville on a change of venue from Newton County. He set Hansen's sentencing for Jan. 31.
