A 45-year-old man received a suspended imposition of sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to pointing a gun at his girlfriend to get her to leave his rural Joplin home.
Thomas N. Chambers changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal allowing the suspended imposition of sentence. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
The gun-pointing incident took place the morning of Feb. 25, 2022, at Chambers' home on Cimarron Road. A probable-cause affidavit states that when a Jasper County sheriff's deputy confronted him about the matter, he admitted that he displayed the gun and told his girlfriend he would shoot her if she did not leave in 10 seconds.
