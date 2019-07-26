NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor’s office this week dismissed child sexual abuse charges that a rural Joplin man was facing, citing the reluctance of the family of the victim to pursue prosecution.
Joseph W. Garrett, 40, had been facing charges of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years of age and second-degree child molestation. Those charges were dismissed at a hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Garrett sexually abused a girl in 2017 and 2018 when she was 8 and 9 years old. The girl was interviewed in December at the Children’s Center in Joplin during the course of an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and made disclosures that led to the filing of the charges against Garrett in February.
