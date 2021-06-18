MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge recently sentenced a rural Joplin man to time in a state treatment program when he pleaded guilty to felony assault and property damage charges.
Donald W. Elkins, 36, pleaded guilty June 8 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to first-degree property damage and a reduced count of third-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing a third count of armed criminal action.
Elkins had been facing a count of first-degree assault in the chasing of Michelle Slack with a baseball bat and ramming a van in which she and her husband were attempting to flee from him on Dec. 21 at a property on County Road 2059 in Lawrence County.
Elkins purportedly caused an estimated $4,000 damage to the van, ramming it with a sports car and also damaged the trunk of a car belonging to a male witness when he struck that vehicle with the bat.
Judge David Cole sentenced Elkins to concurrent terms of four years on each conviction, with the sentences to be served at the Institutional Treatment Center and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
