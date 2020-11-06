NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge this week ordered a rural Joplin man to stand trial on five felony counts pertaining to one of three underage girls he is accused of sexually abusing and on two more counts of attempting to intimidate the other two and keep them from testifying against him.
Circuit Judge Kevin Selby decided at a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court that Bryon A. Hansen, 38, should stand trial on two counts of tampering with a witness as well as two counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation and a single count of statutory rape.
The sexual abuse charges pertain to acts perpetrated on a girl in the years 2012 through 2014 when she was between the ages of 11 and 14.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl told investigators that Hansen began physically abusing her when she was just 7 years old and continued doing so until she told her mother about it in 2015, when she was 14. She said he would slap her and punch her with a closed fist, leaving bruises on her stomach.
Hansen began sexually abusing her in the summer before she entered the sixth grade when she was about 11 years old. When she told him to stop, she told investigators that he responded: "Shut up or I'm going to kill you and your mom."
She also disclosed to investigators that he put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her on one occasion and choked her until she passed out on other occasions. She said he molested her more than once, and drugged and raped her when she was 14.
Hansen was ordered on June 30 stand trial on charges that he sexually abused two other girls seven to eight years ago when one of them was about 7 years old and the other 12 or 13.
Judge Selby ruled on Tuesday that there was probable cause for Hansen to be tried on two counts of tampering with a witness or victim based on alleged comments he made to those two girls in the Newton County Courthouse following the hearing in June.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he told one of them: "You need to shut up. Enough is enough." The document further states that he then began shouting at the other girl: "Enough is enough. You need to shut your mouth."
