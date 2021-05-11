MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A rural Joplin man was ordered to stand trial this week in a Lawrence County assault case.
Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Donald W. Elkins, 36, to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage.
Elkins is accused of chasing Michelle Slack with a baseball bat, damaging the trunk of Matthew Hostetler's car with the bat and ramming a van in which Slack and her husband were attempting to get away from Elkins.
The incident purportedly took place Dec. 21 at Hostetler's property on County Road 2059 in Lawrence County. Hostetler told a sheriff's deputy that he saw a sports car that Elkins was driving come speeding out of a neighbor's driveway headed directly at Slack's van before swerving at the last second and narrowly missing the van.
Elkins purportedly jumped out of the car at that point and chased Slack with the bat before clubbing the trunk of Hostetler's car with it and getting back in the sports car and chasing down Slack's fleeing van and ramming it, causing an estimated $4,000 in damage.
The judge set June 14 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.