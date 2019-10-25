A 22-year-old rural Joplin man waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week on child sexual abuse charges and was ordered to stand trial.
Devin R. Davison waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy with a child younger than 14 and second-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 6, 2019.
Davison is accused of raping a 6-year-old girl sometime between Oct. 9 and December 2018 and molesting her on another occasion, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The girl first disclosed the abuse to her mother and subsequently to investigators during a forensic interview at the Children's Center in Joplin.
Davison purportedly admitted to an investigator with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department that he had sexual contact with the girl on two occasions, according to the affidavit. The document states that he warned her both times not to tell anyone what he had done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.