A 44-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he pointed a handgun at his girlfriend and told her if she did not get out of his residence in 10 seconds, she would be leaving in a body bag.
Thomas N. Chambers waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon charge and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Chambers' initial appearance in a trial division for Nov. 7.
The gun-pointing incident took place the morning of Feb. 25 at the defendant's home on Cimarron Road. A probable-cause affidavit states that when a Jasper County sheriff's deputy contacted him about the matter, he admitted that he displayed the gun and told her he would shoot her if she did not leave.
