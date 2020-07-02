NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge has ordered a rural Joplin man to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused two underage girls seven to eight years ago.
Associate Judge Jake Skouby decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable-cause for Bryon A. Hansen, 38, to stand trial on counts of statutory sodomy with a child younger than 12 years old and first-degree child molestation. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 21.
Hansen is accused of sexually abusing the girls in the years 2011 and 2012, when one of them was about 7 years old and the other 12 or 13, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The charges were filed in 2019 following an investigation by Seneca police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.