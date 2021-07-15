A 63-year-old Jasper County man has been ordered to stand trial on child sexual abuse and pornography charges.
Michael S. Schmitt, of rural Joplin, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and possession of child pornography.
The date of Schmitt's initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been set by late Thursday afternoon.
Schmitt was arrested on the charges in December after an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a search of his residence on Fountain Road.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that the search conducted Dec. 30 was prompted by the disclosures of a 9-year-old child raped and sodomized by the defendant. Execution of the search warrant purportedly turned up sex toys the child said Schmitt used and a pornographic video he had shown the victim.
