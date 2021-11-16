NEOSHO, Mo. — A 23-year-old rural Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial in Newton County on felony drug and firearm charges.
Blake A. Youngblood waived preliminary hearings Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. The charges stem from an arrest in April by a state trooper and an arrest in August by Joplin police.
Judge Christine Rhoades set Youngblood's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court for Dec. 14.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol brought two counts of possession of a controlled substance against Youngblood after a single-vehicle accident April 19 on State Line Road in Newton County. The defendant, who was a passenger injured in the accident, was found in possession of Xanax and morphine pills at the hospital where he was treated.
On Aug. 21, he was taken into custody by Joplin police as a suspect in an incident involving use of a weapon and property damage. During the arrest, both a handgun and narcotics were discovered in his possession, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
