NEOSHO, Mo. — A 40-year-old rural Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he sexually abused a 4-year-old girl.
Joshua A. Koch waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of first-degree statutory sodomy. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 5.
Koch was charged Aug. 1 after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department of disclosures the girl purportedly made during counseling sessions in July at the Children's Center in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that after having been read a book titled "Your Body Belongs to You" by her child therapist, the girl commented that the defendant "needed to be taught not to touch girl's privates."
Inquiries made by the therapist led to the disclosure that Koch sexually abused the girl, according to the affidavit.
