NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed a statutory sodomy charge that a rural Joplin man was facing.
The prosecutor's office cited issues with the child victim's readiness to testify at the trial of Joshua A. Koch, 41, which was scheduled to begin Jan. 4 before Judge Gregory Stremel in Newton County Circuit Court.
Koch was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy in August 2021 after a Newton County Sheriff's Department investigation of a 4-year-old girl's disclosure during counseling sessions at the Children's Center in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that after having been read a book titled "Your Body Belongs to You" by her child therapist, the girl commented that Koch had touched her inappropriately.
Further inquiry by the therapist led to a disclosure that Koch had sexually abused her, the affidavit stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.