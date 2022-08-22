NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed sexual assault charges on a rural Joplin man when the victim did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Caleb H. Shaw, 33, was charged in June with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, a woman told an investigator that she did not know Shaw but went to his home in the company of a friend who was acquainted with him. She said she fell asleep on his couch and woke up to him sexually assaulting her.
She called out for her friend and Shaw stopped, but she reported the matter to the sheriff's office. Shaw was arrested and charged the following day.
