MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted his father, a woman and a deputy on May 16 at a residence near Marionville.
Bradley E. Starbuck, 35, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault, second-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest and escape. Associate Court Judge Scott Sifferman set Aug. 10 for the defendant's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Starbuck went on a rampage May 16, shoving his father, Randall Starbuck, through the front door of his residence and breaking the door. He then allegedly hit Linda Anderson in the arm with his fist and spit in her face.
When Lawrence County deputies arrived at the residence to arrest the defendant, they purportedly found him hiding in a bathroom. He became combative with the deputies once they placed him in handcuffs, using his weight to push them into furniture inside the house and head-butting one of them when they got outside, according to the affidavit.
