NEVADA, Mo. — Vernon County deputies served a search warrant Tuesday on a residence east of Milo, recovering stolen property from a burglary, seizing a firearm and drug paraphernalia, and arresting a 30-year-old man.
The warrant was served at a residence on Underwood Road in connection with the investigation of a burglary Monday afternoon on 2600 Road northeast of Sheldon. Sheriff Jason Mosher said a deputy located the suspect vehicle in the burglary there and that a warrant was obtained to search the property.
While the search was taking place, the suspect, Zachary Guenther, arrived at the address and was taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree burglary, stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and remained in custody Wednesday at the Vernon County Jail on a cash-only bond of $30,000.
