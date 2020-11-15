NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County judge has sentenced a rural Milo man to six years in prison on a felony domestic assault conviction.
Joshua D. Hostetter, 33, pleaded guilty at a hearing Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office that dismissed a related count of armed criminal action. He had been facing up to 15 years if convicted of first-degree domestic assault as originally charged.
Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence with the term to be served in the state’s long-term drug treatment program.
The conviction stems from a domestic disturbance July 16 at the defendant’s home on East Quartermaster Road. A probable-cause affidavit states that Hostetter became upset with his girlfriend when she woke him up in an effort to find the keys to their vehicle so she could take his mother to work. He purportedly pulled her from the vehicle by her hair, kicked her and then began hitting her with a tire iron as she curled up in a ball to protect herself.
The affidavit states that she was knocked unconscious. When she revived and tried to call 911, he chased her to a neighbor’s house, where she was able to get help and be taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to her mouth, arms, hand and legs.
