MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge this week ordered a rural Monett man bound over for trial on four felony counts stemming from the shooting of a neighbor.
Chris E. Pendleton, 54, is accused of shooting Billy Williams in the leg with a handgun Nov. 2 during a dispute at 23998 County Road 1093.
Associate Judge Scott Sifferman ordered Pendleton bound over for trial on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree trafficking in drugs after a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 9.
Lawrence County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a shooting at Williams' residence found Williams with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told deputies that Pendleton, his neighbor, had shot him. Pendleton was carrying a 9 mm pistol when deputies located him at his residence nearby a short time later. He purportedly told them he was getting rid of the gun but offered no explanation why before his arrest, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
